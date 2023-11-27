Channel 5 announces new thriller drama The Wives

Channel 5 has greenlit a new drama series The Wives.

The Wives unfolds over six parts, centred around a family whose dynamics shift dramatically over a single summer.

The series revisits four sisters-in-law who have spent the last fifteen summers in their Maltese holiday apartments. However, this year brings stark changes: Sylvie is enjoying single life, Natasha grapples with financial woes, Beth struggles to hold her life together, and Annabelle’s death adds a dark twist to the tale.

The drama intensifies when Annabelle’s widower, Charlie, arrives with a new partner strikingly similar to Annabelle, sparking suspicions and tensions among the group. Beth’s summer takes an unexpected turn as she grapples with Charlie’s strange behaviour and her growing belief that there’s more to Annabelle’s death than meets the eye. The story delves into a web of lies, secrets, and a quest for justice, touching on themes of corruption, crime, and complicated family dynamics.

The Wives is scheduled to start filming in Malta early next year, with its premiere slated for later in 2024. Casting announcements are expected in the upcoming months.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK said: “We are excited to join forces with the wonderful teams at Gaumont and Banijay Rights for another gripping thriller. The Wives is set to bring layers of mystery and intrigue which is guaranteed to keep the Channel 5 audience guessing.”

Jessica Connell, Executive Producer at programme makers Gaumont added: “We’re excited to partner with Channel 5 and Banijay Rights again on this brilliant piece. Helen Black is a creative powerhouse and she has written a set of brilliantly messy, complex, witty women who we can’t wait to see come to life on screen.”