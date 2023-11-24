The Heist Before Christmas trailer and cast for new Sky special

Sky Max is gearing up for the festive season with the premiere of The Heist Before Christmas.

The special, which will also be available on the streaming service NOW, stars acclaimed actors Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) and James Nesbitt (The Missing) in a unique tale of two contrasting Santas.

Set against the backdrop of Northern Ireland, The Heist Before Christmas boasts a stellar cast including Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), and introduces promising young talents Bamber Todd and Joshua McLees as Mikey and Sean Collins, respectively.

Watch a first look trailer below…

The Heist Before Christmas which will premiere on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this festive season.

The story centres around twelve-year-old Mikey, portrayed by Bamber Todd. Mikey, who has matured beyond his years and lost faith in the magic of Christmas, stumbles upon two Santa Clauses in the woods. One, played by James Nesbitt, is a bank robber fleeing with his loot, while the other, portrayed by Timothy Spall, claims to have fallen from his sleigh. While Mikey is skeptical of the latters story, his younger brother Sean, played by Joshua McLees, is enchanted by the old mans presence.

Driven by a desire to provide his family with the Christmas they deserve, Mikey sets his sights on the bank robbers cash. However, his journey towards this goal leads him to a surprising realization about the spirit of Christmas and its enduring magic.

The film, penned by Ronan Blaney and directed by Edward Hall, is a production of SHUK and Calico Pictures for Sky. The Heist Before Christmas promises to be a heartwarming and adventurous addition to this year’s festive TV schedule.

More on: Sky TV