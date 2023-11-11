Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023 programme tonight

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023 takes place on BBC One tonight – here’s what to expect from the programme on TV.

Taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, accompanied by Royal Family members, will lead the event.

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023 line up

Clare Balding will host the show, which will feature performances by renowned British soul artist Mica Paris, singer Calum Scott, former soldier Colin Thackery, beloved vocalist Alfie Boe, singer-songwriter Katie Melua, and the chart-topping electronic music duo Sigma with Morgan.

Adding to the lineup is the young opera prodigy Malaki. Spectacular military musical performances will be delivered by The Band of HM Royal Marines and The Band of The Royal Airforce Regiment.

This year marks the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War II’s longest campaign, The Battle of the Atlantic, and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, with veterans from both conflicts in attendance.

The event will also pay homage to the Windrush generation on the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival, recognizing their significant contributions to the British military. The festival will spotlight the valiant efforts of the British Army Chaplains who train Ukrainian counterparts and express gratitude towards the military families for their indispensable support.

The Festival is a profound convergence of past and present servicemen and women, honouring their commitment and sacrifices for our liberties.

In a poignant moment, as petals descend within the Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony will remember all those affected by war and commemorate the lives lost.

For the first time, the BBC will offer audio-described commentary for the visually impaired audience via the BBC iPlayer and the red button service.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance will be followed by Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph on Sunday 12 November

Full coverage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10.15am-12.45pm with highlights on BBC Two at 6PM.

David Dimbleby will anchor the live broadcast from London as King Charles III leads the country in the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall.

