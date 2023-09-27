Great British Cities with Susan Calman heads to Channel 5

Channel 5 has announced brand new series Great British Cities with Susan Calman.

The six series will uncover the stories of Liverpool, Bath, Cambridge, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow as Susan embarks on an entertaining journey through time to find and uncover secrets often overlooked.

Throughout the UK, we find our wonderful cities, where many call home and millions more come to visit. However, amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life, we often overlook their rich and vibrant cores. These urban centers are steeped in history, brimming with creativity, and hold the stories of remarkable heroes.

In these captivating historical journeys, Susan’s deep passion for history combines with her boundless sense of fun and insatiable curiosity to connect with those who truly understand the essence of their hometowns.

With the guidance of expert historians, she delves into the layers of our shared history, offering insights into seldom-explored locations, budget-friendly travel tips, and a backstage pass to the hidden gems of our great cities. Susan Calman’s latest series is her most revealing and enthralling yet.

Susan Calman, said: “I’m delighted to be making this new series , it’s a real opportunity to delve deep into the history of some of the UK’s most iconic cities and discover their hidden secrets. As always, it’s a going to be a fun journey but also enlightening and sometimes even emotional.

“I’m meeting lots of knowledgeable and entertaining experts at every turn and discovering things even local people might not be aware of about where they live.”

The series is produced by Leeds-based eOne indie Daisybeck Studios.

A start date will be announced in due course.