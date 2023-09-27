DIY SOS: The Big Build teams up with EastEnders stars in Essex

Stars of Eastenders will join Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team in Harlow, Essex for a new project.

Members of the Albert Square cast will don hard hats and join a dedicated team of volunteers in constructing a new facility for Butterfly Effect Well-Being.

Currently, Butterfly Effect Well-Being operates out of a temporary portacabin making the assistance of the DIY SOS team a crucial lifeline. The community interest company offers a diverse array of programs, including gatherings for men, singing sessions, teen “Chill and Chat” meetings, culinary and craft workshops, as well as holistic therapy classes.

The initiative was founded by Angela Hannibal, who launched the project following the loss of her mother to suicide. Her mother had endured years of mental health struggles, motivating Angela to leave her career as a pharmacist in pursuit of aiding individuals facing similar challenges.

Although the local council has generously provided an empty building for the project’s use, it requires extensive renovations both internally and externally to become a suitable space for its important mission.

Nick Knowles said: “This is a special project that does so much to help the community in Harlow and I can’t wait to get stuck in with our EastEnders friends and see this amazing build come together. As always, we wouldn’t be able to deliver such important projects without the generosity of our brilliant volunteers, so if you have a trade or can help us with materials then get in touch!

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, added: “This is a fantastic collaboration between EastEnders and DIY SOS which will transform a truly deserving project. We are so looking forward to seeing the build come together for Butterfly Effect Well-Being and helping Angela and her team provide support to even more people.”

The build will take place from Wednesday 25 to Tuesday 31 October 2023 with the EastEnders stars taking part to be announced.

The show will air on BBC One later this year.

