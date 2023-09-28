New Channel 5 mystery drama The Good Ship Murder arrives on TV in October.

Set aboard a luxurious Mediterranean cruise liner, The Good Ship Murder promises sun-soaked holiday destinations, brimming with intrigue, rivalries, opulence, wealth and societal divides.

However, beneath the surface of this idyllic voyage, ex-detective turned cabaret singer, Jack Grayling, discovers a darker, more sinister undercurrent.

Catherine Tyldesley, playing Kate. Shayne Ward, playing Jack.

When does The Good Ship Murder start?

The new series begins on Channel 5 on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 9PM. The series runs for eight episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll be able to watch online via My5.

A teaser shares; “As the cruise embarks from Southampton, Jack crosses paths with the newly promoted First Officer, Kate Woods. She’s a formidable, ambitious woman determined to succeed in a male-dominated domain, eager to prove herself.

“Yet, when a passenger’s lifeless body is discovered at their first port of call, Kate’s aspirations of commanding her own vessel are suddenly jeopardized, and Jack finds himself thrust back into the role of detective he once knew so well.”

Meet the cast

Shayne Ward (Coronation Street, Young Gun, Band of Gold) and Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, 15 Days, Viewpoint) will lead the cast as Jack Grayling and First Oﬃcer Kate Woods, respectively.

The Good Ship Murder: Episode 1 – Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling

Also on the cast are Richard Pepper, Karen Henthorn, Charlie Hardwick, Nigel Betts, and Claire Sweeney.

Shayne Ward said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this exciting role in this brand-new drama. Allowing me to combine my two passions: music and acting. It really is a dream come true!”

Catherine Tyldesley added: “I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea. Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make and I’m sure will be a joy to watch – who doesn’t love a cruise?”