Shetland is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The hit BBC drama returns with a brand new cast as Ashley Jensen takes over the leads role following the departure of Douglas Henshall.

A teaser shares: “The new series sees Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen), return to her native Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

Detective Inspector ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) and Detective Inspector Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen). Credit: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz

“She teams up with Tosh on a case that will test their fragile, new partnership.”

When does Shetland start?

Series 8 of Shetland begins on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at 9PM on BBC One.

The series has six episodes and will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

After thirty years away, Met detective DI Ruth Calder returns to Shetland in pursuit of Ellen Quinn, a frightened witness to a London gangland murder.

Ellen’s family, the influential and notorious Bains, are led by dominant matriarch Grace. Calder and Tosh learn that Ellen’s parents, Stella and Kieran, haven’t seen her since her departure for London six months ago, and her unexpected return to Shetland stirs chaos. Matters intensify when armed London gangsters, Howell and Nowak, arrive on the Isles, determined to silence Ellen.

Amidst the case’s twists, Calder confronts figures from her past, including ex-boyfriend Cal Innes and estranged younger brother Alan, now a minister. However, their differing views on their shared childhood create turmoil.

For now you can watch past series online via BBC iPlayer here.

Who’s on the cast?

Joining the cast of Shetland for the eighth series are Phyllis Logan (Guilt, Downtown Abbey), Jamie Sives (Guilt, Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (EastEnders, Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City, Katie Morag) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander, My Name is Joe).

The guest cast will star alongside series regulars including Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Ashley Jensen said: “There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy.

“However the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons.”

