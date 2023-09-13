Payback start date, first look and all about new ITV drama

ITV has unveiled a first look at its new drama Payback ahead of the show arriving on TV screens.

This gripping series features an outstanding cast including Morven Christie, Peter Mullan, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Derek Riddell, and is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

This character-driven series follows Lexie Noble, portrayed by Morven Christie (The Bay, The A Word, and Ordeal by Innocence), as she becomes ensnared in a high-stakes police operation aimed at taking down the notorious crime lord Cal Morris, played by Peter Mullan (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Underground Railroad, and Ozark).

Payback is scheduled to premiere on ITV1 in October 2023 and will also be available for streaming on ITVX. An exact release date is to be announced.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below…

Living an idyllic family life in the Edinburgh suburbs, Lexie is oblivious to the fact that her husband, Jared, has been involved in massive money laundering for Cal Morris’s illegal operations. Financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell) are diligently monitoring Jared’s every move, determined to use the Noble family as a means to bring Cal Morris to justice.

As a partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is coerced into working for Cal, all while the police close in. Soon, Lexie finds herself walking a perilous tightrope between Cal and the law enforcement, where her safety, and even her life, hang in the balance.

More on: ITV TV