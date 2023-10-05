Later with Jools Holland is back for a brand new series on BBC Two this autumn.

The show is filmed at the historic location of Alexandra Palace in North London.

The first episode of the new series airs on Saturday, 14 October at 10:30PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.

In the first show, guests vocal powerhouse Jorja, US stadium rockers The National and debuts from Brooklyn based girl group Say She She, Manchester born wordsmith Antony Szmierek and cult singer and punk legend Wreckless Eric.

The new series has six episodes.

Other guests appearing across the series include Allison Russell, BC Camplight, Cat Power, CMAT, Corinne Bailey Rae, Frankie Archer, Izo FitzRoy, METTE, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), Róisín Murphy, Romy, Sampha, Skindred, The Last Dinner Party, The Streets and Yussef Dayes.

Alongside the new episodes, two special compilation episodes of Later…with Jools Holland will also air this autumn on BBC Two: one dedicated to Amy Winehouse, just before what would have been Amy’s 40th birthday, and will feature her debut performance on the show of Stronger Than Me (2003).

The second will showcase the Women of Hip Hop and Soul, including classic performances on the show from Angie Stone, Erykah Badu, India Arie, Jorja Smith, Kelis, Little Simz, Mary J. Blige, Ms. Dynamite and Stefflon Don.

Later… with Jools Holland is a renowned and long-running music television show produced by the BBC. Hosted by the accomplished musician and presenter Jools Holland, the program has been a platform for showcasing an eclectic range of musical talents and genres since its inception in 1992.

Each episode features live performances by a diverse lineup of artists, from emerging acts to established legends, all performing in an intimate and iconic studio setting.

You can catch up with past episodes online now via BBC iPlayer here.

