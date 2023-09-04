Scrublands comes to the UK On BBC Four and iPlayer

New Australian crime drama Scrublands will broadcast on the BBC in the UK, it’s been announced.

Based on the award-winning novel written by Chris Hammer, the series will be available to watch on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

From Australian production company Easy Tiger (Colin from Accounts, The Twelve), Scrublands stars Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS), Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake) and Bella Heathcote (C*A*U*G*H*T, Relic).

A teaser shares: “Scrublands is set in an isolated country town, where a charismatic and dedicated young priest (Jay Ryan) calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. One year later investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) arrives in Riversend to write what should be a simple feature story on the anniversary of the tragedy.

“But when Martin’s instincts kick in and he digs beneath the surface, the previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth.”

The cast also includes Robert Taylor (The Newsreader), Adam Zwar (Squinters), Zane Ciarma (Neighbours), Victoria Thaine (Nowhere Boys), Stacy Clausen (True Spirit), Genevieve Morris (No Activity) and newcomer Ella Ferris.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “With its enigmatic central protagonist and atmospheric depiction of rural Australia, the compelling and complex narrative of Scrublands will keep BBC viewers guessing until the very end…”

A UK release date for the series is to be announced.

