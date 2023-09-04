The Inheritance cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

The Inheritance: Susan (SAMANTHA BOND) has arrived at the cremation service

New drama The Inheritance has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The Inheritance unravels the tale of three siblings grappling with the sudden and unforeseen demise of a family member.

Their world is turned upside down when they discover that the will holds no bequest for them. In response, they set out on a perilous quest to unravel the mystery surrounding their father’s death. Was it a genuine tragedy or a carefully concealed murder?

The Inheritance S1, ep1. Cremation- Pete (ADIL RAY) comforts Chloe (JEMIMA ROOPER)

As secrets explode, bonds disintegrate, and sacrifices are made, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, all while desperately striving to reclaim their rightful inheritance. Amidst the chaos, they are compelled to confront a profound question: Does shared blood truly hold greater significance than the ties that bind us all?

The Inheritance 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Inheritance…

Robert James-Collier plays Daniel

Gaynor Faye plays Sian

Jemima Rooper plays Chloe

Larry Lamb plays Dennis

Samantha Bond plays Susan

Kevin Whately plays Michael

Adil Ray plays Pete

Also on the cast are Moe Dunford, Kevin Harvey and Pauline McLynn

Watch The Inheritance on TV and online

The Inheritance begins on Monday, 4 September at 9PM on Channel 5. The four-part series continues weekly on TV.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

A teaser for the first episode reads: “Sian, Daniel, and Chloe Watson – are stunned when their father Dennis dies unexpectedly and it’s revealed he has left everything in his will, including the family home, to a woman they’ve never heard of. A woman who, it turns out, apparently had a 14-year affair with their father and married him in secret.

“As the siblings begin to question everything they thought they knew about their father, they become increasingly suspicious that this woman, Susan had something to do with his death.”