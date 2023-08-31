All Creatures Great And Small S4: Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

All Creatures Great and Small is back for a brand new series – here’s all you need to know.

The brand new adaptation of best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished and iconic collection of stories premiered on Channel 5 in 2021.

Returning to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, a new fourth series of All Creatures Great and Small continues with timeless tales and heart-warming stories.

All Creatures Great And Small S4: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West)

The new six-part series, which includes a Christmas Special, will be released soon.

All Creatures Great and Small release date

In the UK, All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5 this autumn with an exact start date to be announced.

The series will also be available to watch online and stream weekly on My5. A catch up of series 1-3 is available now.

In the US, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air the new series in early 2024, released on Sunday, 7 January.

Set against the backdrop of spring 1940, a wave of transformation sweeps through Skeldale House in the new episodes. James and Helen find themselves pondering parenthood amidst uncertain times, with James potentially facing RAF service.

The void left by Tristan’s absence reverberates throughout, particularly affecting Siegfried who strives to maintain cohesion within the expanding household while navigating the challenges of a changing world.

Meanwhile, a newfound bond blooms between Mrs. Hall and Helen as they gaze forward, and the entry of novice veterinary student Richard Carmody introduces a fresh layer of complexity to the household dynamic.

Who’s on the cast?

Nicholas Ralph reprises his role as country vet James Herriot with Rachel Shenton as wife Helen. Samuel West returns as Siegfried Farnon while Anna Madeley continues as Mrs Hall with Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond. Patricia Hodge also reprises her role as Mrs Pumphrey, alongside her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki.

Meanwhile new cast members for series four includes Neve McIntosh as highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, James Anthony-Rose as undergraduate veterinary student Richard Carmody and a new ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in 1940’s Yorkshire.

The series wrapped production on location in Yorkshire in July 2023.