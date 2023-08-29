Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen comes to ITV

Prue Leith is set to front a new cooking series on ITV.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen will come to ITV1 and ITVX in February 2024.

Nestled within her charming Cotswolds abode, Prue will embark on a journey celebrating her most cherished dishes.

Over the span of ten episodes, Prue will indulge viewers with a delightful array of culinary creations. From effortless weeknight dinners to exquisite dinner party delights, and even those sweet desserts that are always worth every calorie. In Prue’s own words, it promises to be a “simply delicious romp” through a recipe collection cultivated over her remarkable 60-year culinary journey, interspersed with intriguing anecdotes presented in Prue’s signature style.

Amidst the culinary escapades, Prue’s husband John will contribute his own pearls of wisdom accumulated during their years of country living.

Each episode will also feature a special guest who joins Prue in her home kitchen to prepare and share one of their treasured recipes.

Throughout the series, Prue will also shine a spotlight on an array of remarkable Food Heroes. These visionary entrepreneurs from the Cotswolds and beyond have crafted exceptional products that Prue will incorporate into an array of mouthwatering dishes, providing her and John with a gastronomic treat beyond compare.

Prue Leith said: “All in all Prue’s Cotswold Kitchen is about the things that matter to me in my dotage: family, friends, home, farm and food. And I’m such an egotist, I’m looking

forward to sharing them all with the world.”

Leanne Clarke, ITV Entertainment added: “I am thrilled for us to be invited into Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen for an ITV1 Daytime first! Having the legend that is Dame Prue Leith on our screens from her own home every Saturday morning, sharing never before heard anecdotes and many of her all-time favourite recipes is a real treat that will show the culinary icon in a whole new light. Let’s get cooking!”

Watch Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen on ITV1 and ITVX from February 2024.