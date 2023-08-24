The Jetty: Jenna Coleman to star in new BBC drama

Jenna Coleman is to star in new BBC One drama series The Jetty.

Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent) will appear as rookie detective Ember Manning in the new thriller from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures.

The four-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser shares: “A fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

“As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.”

Writer and creator Cat Jones (Harlots, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) said: “I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true.

“The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember.”

Jenna Coleman added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision.”