Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will return for a new series on BBC Two in 2023 – here’s all you need to know!

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is a heartwarming and humorous TV show that follows comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they embark on fishing trips across various scenic locations in the UK.

The show, which first aired in 2018, combines fishing escapades with candid conversations about life, friendship, and health, as both hosts have faced serious health challenges.

A brand new set of six episodes will see Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse enjoy capers and countryside as they return to fish more rivers, lakes and canals across the UK.

Watch Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on TV and online

The brand new series of Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will begin on Sunday, 3 September at 9PM on BBC Two.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “In the first episode of this brand new series, Paul and Bob travel with their trusty terrier Ted to Wales to fish the Rivers Irfon and Wye in search of chub. The Wye is one of our angling pair’s favourite rivers, but they have yet to visit its lesser-known neighbour, the Irfon.

“The countryside which surrounds them is largely unspoilt, with the source of the Irfon found in a region often called the ‘Desert of Wales’ due to the lack of roads and towns surrounding it. This is ideal Gone Fishing territory, so Paul and Bob excitedly set off to find a large chub.

“To reach the Irfon, they pass St David’s church which dates back to the Middle Ages and was where Prince Llywelyn, the last native-born Princes of Wales, took refuge the night before he was killed in battle against the English in 1282. This is Paul and Bob’s first trip to the Upper Wye – they have fished the middle and the lower Wye before and it’s always proved fruitful.”

For now, all series of Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.