Waterloo Road renewed for two new series on BBC One

Waterloo Road has been renewed for a further two new series, it’s been announced.

Produced by Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall to Wall North for BBC One and iPlayer, these two new series will accompany the already filmed upcoming season (consisting of 8 episodes), marking a total of three new seasons in the pipeline.

The filming for the two newly-commissioned 8-episode series is set to commence in Greater Manchester this upcoming autumn, with further details to be disclosed at a later date.

Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters) and Adam Thomas (Donte Charles)

Having originally aired on the BBC from 2006 to 2015, Waterloo Road made a triumphant return with new episodes at the beginning of 2023, fuelled by its substantial success on BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

The show features a cast including familiar faces like Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh as part of the school staff, alongside a fresh ensemble of emerging talents as pupils.

Known for fostering new talent both in front of and behind the camera, Waterloo Road will persist in casting significant roles through open auditions at schools and youth clubs.

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road and Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, said: “We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully. We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent.

“In addition to our open auditions and full-time production trainee placements for industry newcomers, our workshops across Greater Manchester this Summer for 14-16 year olds, in partnership with BBC Young Reporter, have truly demonstrated the infectious power of this show.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humour and high drama.

“It’s been especially exciting to see the new boxsets prove so popular on iPlayer, and to see the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent break into the industry via their work on the series. Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils at Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!”