Watch Women's World Cup Final on TV and online as England face Spain

Here’s how to watch today’s 2023 Women’s World Cup Final on TV and online.

England will take on Spain in the climax of the competition, as The Lionesses look to claim the title for the first time.

After beating tournament hosts Australia in the semi-final, England will face Spain in front of 75,000 fans at the Stadium Australia.

You’ll be able to watch on TV and online this morning with kick off time at 11AM UK time – here’s all you need to know.

On the BBC, you’ll be able to watch on BBC One from 9:45AM. You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer. Plus, radio coverage will begin at 10AM on BBC Radio 5 live. Gabby Logan, Reshmin Chowdhury and Alex Scott will lead the BBC coverage team.

On ITV, TV coverage begins from 9:45AM on ITV1. You can also watch the match online via ITVX. Laura Woods presents, with analysis from Karen Carney and Eni Aluko

Speaking ahead of the match, England manager Sarina Wiegman said: “Everyone’s talking about 1966, so let’s be at our best on Sunday and try and be successful.

“Making a final is special but with this team and the challenges we had, how we find a way all the time to solve problems has been amazing – [it’s] very special being in a final but now we want to win it too.”

Captain Millie Bright added: “It’s a dream come true to be in the World Cup final. Leading the girls out is a special feeling.

“We have got a game plan that we have to go out and execute. Everyone knows how big this is. We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win.”

Whoever wins will be lifting the trophy for the very first time.

