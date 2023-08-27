The Woman In The Wall cast revealed of new BBC One drama

The Woman In The Wall has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The six-part thriller is a gothic detective story shot through with dark humour and elements of psychological horror.

A teaser shares: “Lorna Brady is a woman from the small, fictional town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house.

“Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder…”

The Woman In The Wall 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Woman In The Wall…

Ruth Wilson plays Lorna

Daryl McCormack plays Colman

Simon Delaney plays Massey

Philippa Dunne plays Niamh

Mark Huberman plays Michael

Hilda Fay plays Amy

Abby Fitz plays Young Lorna

Lynn Rafferty plays Anna

Chizzy Akudolu plays Lola

Fiona Browne plays Margaret

Charles Abomeli plays Tayo

Liam Heslin plays Luke

Eimear Morrissey plays Byrne

Watch The Woman In The Wall on TV and online

The Woman In The Wall begins on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 27 August at 9PM and continues on Monday, 28 August.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Ireland, 2015. When Lorna Brady wakes to find a corpse in her house, she has no idea who the dead woman is or if she’s responsible for the apparent murder.

“Retracing her steps, Lorna realises that the mysterious woman could be linked to her past in the town’s Magdalene Laundry. She may even hold the answer to the question Lorna has long craved: what happened to her child? Fearing her sleepwalking escapades, Lorna tries to keep herself awake whilst seeking out the truth.

“Meanwhile, in Dublin, detective Colman Akande is confronted with the murder of a local priest. Tracking the case brings him across the country and into Lorna’s orbit.”

