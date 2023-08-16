The Tourist first look at series two as Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald return

A first look at the second series of BBC One drama The Tourist has been revealed.

BAFTA and Golden Globe award nominated Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) and Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’) return for the six-part thriller.

The new images feature Jamie Dornan who resumes his role as Elliot Stanley, a man looking to rediscover his true identity following his memory loss, alongside Danielle Macdonald, as former police officer Helen Chambers, following their adventure in the Australian Outback.

DANIELLE MACDONALD. Credit: 2023 © TWO BROTHERS PICTURES

Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, the pair are confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past.

A teaser for the new series shares: “As Elliot and Helen are dragged into a longstanding family feud, series two introduces a raft of new characters including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill, Industry, The Fall), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh, Vikings, Outlander), Orla (Nessa Matthews, Fair City), Fergal (Mark McKenna, Sing Street, One of Us is Lying), and Frank (Francis Magee, Kin, Then You Run).

“Full of shocking plot twists and the same off-beat comedy that made series one a success, The Tourist is set to return with even more quirky characters and intense action.”

JAMIE DORNAN. Credit: 2023 © TWO BROTHERS PICTURES

DANIELLE MACDONALD. Credit: 2023 © TWO BROTHERS PICTURES

The Tourist comes to BBC One and iPlayer soon.

For now, the first series is available to watch online on iPlayer here, having garnered 11.4 million viewers in the UK and holding the title as the UK’s most-watched drama of 2022 across all platforms.

The Tourist is created and written by Jack and Harry Williams, and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag), in association with Stan, ZDF and All3Media International.