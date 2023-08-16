First look at new drama Passenger starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall and Rowan Robinson

A first look at new ITV drama Passenger has been revealed.

The six-part darkly comic thriller stars Bafta-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Damilola, Our Loved Boy, Lovecraft Country), David Threlfall (Shameless, Funny Woman) and Rowan Robinson (So Awkward).

Passenger is written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, who is best known for his acting roles on Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and Better.

Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson)

The series explores a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown.

A teaser shares: “Set in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes that have the townsfolk spinning on an axis.

“Riya arrived in decaying Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for that ‘one big crime’, the challenge that will make her feel alive again. Then one night local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) mysteriously disappears. The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound. The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right.

“As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall). As things become stranger, so the people push back on Riya’s absurd notion that something is not right with this town. But what are they so afraid of?”

Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall)

The cast also features Daniel Ryan (The Bay) as Derek Jackson, Barry Sloane (Six) as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) as Joanne Wells, Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary, Rillington Place) as Kane Jackson, Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt) as Jakub Makowski, Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street) as John Trowbridge, Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal) as Lilly Wells, Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow) as Mehmet Shah, Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife) as Ali Day and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.

They’re joined by Jo Hartley (After Life, In My Skin) as Chief Constable Linda Markel, Sean Gilder (The Gold, Shameless) as Tony Corrigan and Debbie Rush (Coronation Street, Brassic) as forensic analyst Terry Jackson.

Passenger will be an ITVX premiere next year and will also air on ITV1. The drama will premiere on BritBox in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden

