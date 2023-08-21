The Confessions of Frannie Langton cast revealed for ITV drama

THE CONFESSIONS OF FRANNIE LANGTON. Pictured: KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new four-part series is a TV adaptation of Sara Collins’ novel of the same name.

Amidst the resplendent grandeur of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton unravels the captivating tale of Frannie’s odyssey from a Jamaican plantation to the splendid Mayfair residence of the esteemed scientist George Benham and his breathtakingly enchanting wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

In a grievously misguided and morally monstrous act, Frannie becomes a gift from her owner, John Langton, to Benham, ultimately finding herself reluctantly serving as a maid in the household, much to her profound dismay.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton cast

Karla Simone-Spence plays Frannie Langton

Sophie Cookson plays Madame Benham

Stephen Campbell Moore plays George Benham

Steven Mackintosh plays John Langton

Patrick Martins plays Laddie Lightning

Jodhi May plays Hep Elliot

Pooky Quesnell plays Linux

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn plays Sal

Henry Pettigrew plays William Pettigrew

Mina Andala plays Phibbah

Lydia Page plays Pru

Martin Fisher plays Lord Percy

David Bark-Jones plays Judge

James Alexandrou plays Constable Meek

Mace Richards plays Mr Jessop

Robert Wilfort plays Dr Wilkes

Jake Curran plays Dr John Pears

Lou Broadbent plays Miss Bella Langton

Benny Ainsworth plays Turnkey

Anthony Cable plays Mr Casterwick

Gareth Bennett-ryan plays Charles

Watch The Confessions of Frannie Langton on TV and online

The Confessions of Frannie Langton broadcasts over four consecutive nights on ITV1: Monday, 21 August to Thursday, 24 August inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online via ITVX now here.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “London, 1826: A young Jamaican maid, Frannie Langton is found asleep in bed next to her lover, Madame Benham, who lies dead beside her. When Master George Benham is also found dead, and Frannie claims to have no memory of the previous night, Frannie is dragged to Newgate prison, accused of double murder.

“Frannie is visited in prison by her devoted friend Sal, who tries to help her remember what happened on the night of the murders. If she cannot – or will not remember – Frannie will hang.”