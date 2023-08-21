The Confessions of Frannie Langton cast revealed for ITV drama

The Confessions of Frannie Langton has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new four-part series is a TV adaptation of Sara Collins’ novel of the same name.
Amidst the resplendent grandeur of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton unravels the captivating tale of Frannie’s odyssey from a Jamaican plantation to the splendid Mayfair residence of the esteemed scientist George Benham and his breathtakingly enchanting wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.
In a grievously misguided and morally monstrous act, Frannie becomes a gift from her owner, John Langton, to Benham, ultimately finding herself reluctantly serving as a maid in the household, much to her profound dismay.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton cast
- Karla Simone-Spence plays Frannie Langton
- Sophie Cookson plays Madame Benham
- Stephen Campbell Moore plays George Benham
- Steven Mackintosh plays John Langton
- Patrick Martins plays Laddie Lightning
- Jodhi May plays Hep Elliot
- Pooky Quesnell plays Linux
- Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn plays Sal
- Henry Pettigrew plays William Pettigrew
- Mina Andala plays Phibbah
- Lydia Page plays Pru
- Martin Fisher plays Lord Percy
- David Bark-Jones plays Judge
- James Alexandrou plays Constable Meek
- Mace Richards plays Mr Jessop
- Robert Wilfort plays Dr Wilkes
- Jake Curran plays Dr John Pears
- Lou Broadbent plays Miss Bella Langton
- Benny Ainsworth plays Turnkey
- Anthony Cable plays Mr Casterwick
- Gareth Bennett-ryan plays Charles
Watch The Confessions of Frannie Langton on TV and online
The Confessions of Frannie Langton broadcasts over four consecutive nights on ITV1: Monday, 21 August to Thursday, 24 August inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
Alternatively you can watch the full series online via ITVX now here.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “London, 1826: A young Jamaican maid, Frannie Langton is found asleep in bed next to her lover, Madame Benham, who lies dead beside her. When Master George Benham is also found dead, and Frannie claims to have no memory of the previous night, Frannie is dragged to Newgate prison, accused of double murder.
“Frannie is visited in prison by her devoted friend Sal, who tries to help her remember what happened on the night of the murders. If she cannot – or will not remember – Frannie will hang.”