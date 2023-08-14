Alan Titchmarsh to host new uplifting dog series on Channel 5

Alan Titchmarsh is to present a new uplifting dog show on Channel 5.

Provisionally titled Underdog to Super Dog, the four-part series from MGM Alternative and GroupM Motion Entertainment will air in 2024.

It follows the re-barkable journeys of three underdogs – ranging from homeless dogs to mischievous ones, rescue dogs to plain daft ones – as they undergo transformative training to take on extraordinary challenges, such as modelling and mountain rescue.

Channel 5 share: “Underdog to Super Dog features the expertise of dedicated trainers who are ready to guide and shape these underdogs into paw-some super dogs. Each episode will highlight the profound impact that training and purposeful tasks have on dogs, improving their mental health, stimulating their minds, and enhancing their fitness.

“Through this series, every underdog will be given a life-changing opportunity to discover a new purpose and go from zero to hero. Whether it’s starring in awe-inspiring performances to performing super-canine feats to save lives, Underdog to Super Dog captures their emotional and physical transformation. However, the ultimate question remains: when it’s crunch time, will these dogs pass the test and prove that they can indeed learn new tricks?”

Alan Titchmarsh said: “Dogs have played such an important part in my life, both as a child in Yorkshire with a corgi/cairn and border terrier cross at my heels, to bringing up my family with three yellow Labradors.

“Their companionship and their resourcefulness are matchless, and I am looking forward hugely to watching the development of the dogs in this series as they prove their worth when given the chance to shine.”

Denise Seneviratne, Channel 5 and Paramount+ Commissioning Editor added: “The amazing, transformative stories we will show in the series are true testament to the incredible work of the dedicated trainers and experts, and the dogs themselves who work so hard towards becoming real canine heroes.

“Heart-warming and funny, the dogs will go on a journey of discovery – and not always the ones they had planned on! Alan Titchmarsh will bring inimitable heart to this – he is a huge dog lover, and I am delighted he is part of it.”