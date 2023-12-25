Tabby McTat cast of BBC animated movie

Here’s who’s on the cast of BBC’s new festive animation Tabby McTat.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of London’s streets, this enchanting tale revolves around the endearing friendship between Tabby McTat, a musical feline, and Fred, a talented busker.

Adapted from the highly acclaimed picture book authored by Julia Donaldson and artistically illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the film stands as the 11th animated special created by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

Who’s on the cast of Tabby McTat?

The full cast of the animated movie is:

Jodie Whittaker voices the Narrator

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú voices Tabby McTat

Rob Brydon voices Fred

Susan Wokoma voices Sock

Joanna Scanlan voices Pat

Cariad Lloyd voices Prunella

Rory Finnegan voices Samuel Sprat

Felix Tandon voices Ambulance Boy

You can watch the new film on Christmas Day (Monday, 25 December) at 2:35PM on BBC One and catch up on iPlayer.

The narrative follows Fred, the street busker, and his loyal companion Tabby McTat, who find joy in serenading the streets of London, delighting passers by. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Fred sustains an injury while chasing a thief. Rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, Fred’s beloved feline friend is left alone on the bustling city streets.

The film, animated by Red Star Studio, delicately explores the challenges faced by Tabby McTat as he navigates this newfound independence.

Tabby McTat is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour (Superworm) and Jac Hamman (Superworm) and written for the screen by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang.

Author Julia Donaldson said: “I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris. We also both love cats – in fact – we’ve just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats!”

