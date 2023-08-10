Alice & Jack: New Channel 4 drama to star Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson

A brand new drama starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson is coming to Channel 4.

Alice & Jack comes from award-winning writer and film director Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You).

Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman) and actor, director, and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson (Brooklyn, The Revenant), star as a love-struck couple.

Aisling Bea (Greatest Days, This Way Up), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) and Sunil Patel (This Time with Alan Partridge, Stath Lets Flats) also feature in supporting roles.

A teaser shares: “When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?

“Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty.”

Andrea Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection. This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Domhnall Gleeson added: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour. Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own. I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

A broadcast date for the series is to be announced.