The Famous Five first look and cast revealed for new BBC TV show

The BBC has unveiled casting and a first look at its new TV adaptation of The Famous Five.

A new “reimagining” of Enid Blyton’s iconic novels was announced earlier this year.

Based on the 21-book series, the new show will be told across three, feature-length episodes.

Jack Gleeson (Wentworth). Credit: BBC / James Pardon

The main roles will be portrayed by Diaana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne, who play the four cousins staying at Kirrin Cottage.

Joining the young adventurers is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross, who will play Timmy the dog, the fifth member of The Famous Five and their loyal companion.

Additionally, the series will feature Jack Gleeson as Wentworth, Ann Akinjirin as Fanny, James Lance as Quentin and Diana Quick as Mrs. Wentworth.

The Famous Five will follow the thrilling adventures of the young explorers, filled with action, mysteries, danger and secrets, as they showcase the power of camaraderie.

Tim Kirkby, who is the Director for the first episode and an Executive Producer, said: “Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way.

“Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana we can’t wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen.”

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, added: “Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage.”

A start date for the series is to be announced in due course.

