Boot Dreams: Now or Never new football documentary series comes to BBC Three

The BBC has announced new football documentary series Boot Dreams: Now or Never.

The six-part documentary series produced by Expectation will hit screens on BBC Three later this year.

The show follows the stories of 16 talented footballers, aged 18 to 26, who have been rejected by top clubs. They arrive at a unique training camp with a single goal: to secure a new pro contract by overcoming their struggles, both on and off the pitch and fulfilling their dream of playing professional football.

Throughout the four-week process, the players will receive guidance and support from professional mentors, including legendary footballer Bruno Fernandes and Lioness Millie Bright, who share their own experiences and insights. Presenter Roman Kemp, once an aspiring footballer himself, will accompany the boys on their journey, discovering the experiences that brought them to this point.

The series also promises exciting guest appearances, including world-record-breaking football freestyler Liv Cooke. As the players work hard to revive their football dreams, they’ll face challenges and receive support, making for a thrilling and heartwarming experience.

Don’t miss the captivating stories of determination, passion and resilience as Boot Dreams: Now or Never kicks off on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this summer.

The show is one of two new sports series announced by the BBC alongside Basketball-based show Ballers: Ball or Nothing, which will air later in the year.

