ITV3 is set to celebrate Yorkshire Day in grand style next week with a special lineup of iconic Yorkshire-themed dramas and shows.

Yorkshire Day takes place on Tuesday, 1 August.

The Yorkshire Day celebration will start with the very first episode of Where The Heart Is, taking viewers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Classic favourites like The Royal and Heartbeat will also air throughout the morning, offering a delightful dose of Yorkshire charm.

As part of the exciting lineup, ITV3 will treat the audience to back-to-back episodes of Classic Emmerdale, providing fans with a chance to relive the beloved soap’s iconic moments. And to top it all off, viewers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the immensely popular Downton Abbey Movie, further enriching the Yorkshire Day festivities.

Don’t miss this special Yorkshire Day celebration on ITV3, as the channel pays tribute to the timeless dramas and captivating stories that have made Yorkshire an integral part of television history. Tune in for a day filled with nostalgia, drama, and all things Yorkshire!

Full ITV3 schedule for Yorkshire day

0800 – Where The Heart Is (1st ever episode)

0900 – The Royal

1000 – The Royal

1100 – Heartbeat

1200 – Heartbeat

1330 – Classic Emmerdale

1400 – Classic Emmerdale

1430 – Classic Emmerdale

1500 – Classic Emmerdale

1530 – A Touch of Frost

1800 – Heartbeat

1900 – Heartbeat

2000 – Downton Abbey Movie

2200 – DCI Banks

2300 – DCI Banks

