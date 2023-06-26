David Mitchell's Outsiders series 3 cast revealed as show returns to Dave

David Mitchell’s Outsiders returns for series 3 on Dave in 2023 with the new cast of comics revealed.

The show sees David challenge a line up of famous faces to try and fend for themselves and demonstrate they have the skills to set up a new society in the wild.

Teaming up in pairs, will they survive, thrive or epically fail, as they fend for themselves in the wild for a week to prove they have the skills to scratch together a new society in the wild.

Those taking part in series 3 are Alan Davies, Roisin Conaty, Guz Khan, Judi Love, Chris McCausland and Laura Smyth.

Outsiders will be back on TV in 2023. An exact start date for the new series is to be announced.

Speaking of the new episodes, David Mitchell said: “How brilliant that David Mitchell’s Outsiders is coming back for a third series and that I get the chance to put more comedians through their survival paces.

“I can’t wait to see them flail around in the outdoors in a way that is both hilarious to watch and carries within it the darker truth that, should society collapse, most of us are in for long, agonising deaths. Plus, there’ll be lovely cut-away shots of wildlife which you don’t get in any other panel show.

The first two series are currently available to watch online via UKTV Play. Past comedians taking part have included Maisie Adam, Jessica Hynes, Phil Wang, Joe Wilkinson, Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett and Jamali Maddix.

UKTV’s senior commissioning editor Mark Iddon said: “We can’t wait to get back to the great outdoors with David and a new selection of comedians. It’s going to be even better this time with new challenges and new twists to unleash on our comedians.”

Dave is available on Sky 111/811, Virgin 127/194, Freesat 157, Freeview 19, Freesat 157 and online on demand via UKTV Play.