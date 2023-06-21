Long Lost Family 2023 start date for new series confirmed on ITV1

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next . Pictured: Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall

Long Lost Family is back for new episodes in 2023 on ITV1 – here’s all you need to know.

First airing in 2011, Long Lost Family features presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell reuniting family members with their missing loved ones.

Teams trained intermediaries, DNA experts and investigators, help trace lost relatives leading to emotional reunions.

A brand new series starts soon, the show’s thirteenth season.

Long Lost Family start date

The new series of Long Lost Family begins on Monday, 3 July at 9PM on ITV1.

The series has seven episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, you can watch online via ITVX where past series are available on catch up.

Alongside the main series, there are also spin-offs Long Lost Family: What Happened Next and Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace.

Apply to take part

Meanwhile casting for future episodes of Long Lost Family is currently open.

ITV ask: “Are you looking for a missing family member?

“Imagine meeting your twin sister for the first time at the age of 60, or setting eyes on the father you’ve never known, or being reunited with the son you gave up for adoption on the day he was born.”

You can apply online here.

You must be aged 21 years or older at the time of your application to take part in the show.

Since first starting in 2011, Long Lost Family has aired over 100 episodes and reunited countless relatives after years of long term separation.

As the show’s expert team try to track down lost relatives, cameras follow the stories from the search through to the reunion.

Speaking about the show’s success previously, host Davina said: “It’s about relationships and love and fear and forgiving. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve lost somebody or you’re trying to find somebody, or if you weren’t adopted, we can all relate to those feelings.

“I think even if we can’t necessarily relate exactly to the story, we can all identify with what that person is feeling or going through and it’s in all of us.”