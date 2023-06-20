What It Feels Like For A Girl TV adaptation coming to BBC Three

The BBC has announced a drama TV adaptation of Paris Lees’ memoir What It Feels Like For A Girl.

Made by Hera Pictures (Mary & George, Temple, Hamnet) for BBC Three and iPlayer, the eight-part series will be adapted for television by Lees and the lead director is Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back To Life).

A teaser shares: “It’s a new millennium – Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there’s a whole world to explore. But teenager Byron is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut in the 80s.

“Sick of mam, sick of dad, sick of being beaten up for “talkin’ like a poof”. Sick of everyone shuffling about like the living dead, going on about kitchens they’re too skint to do up and marriages they’re too scared to leave. Byron needs to get away, and doesn’t care how.”

Writer and executive producer Paris Lees said: “I’m excited, hysterical, thrown and overblown with bliss, but most of all I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium. It’s a primal scream – from the depths of a council estate – against a world that would prefer people who don’t fit the norm didn’t exist.

“But we do and we’re not going away, we’re not apologising and we’re not shutting up. This is a deeply personal project and I’m thrilled to be working with the BBC and the team at Hera who have been so supportive of both me and my creative vision. The fact Chris Sweeney is directing, well, I feel like I’m top of the pops. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama commented: “We’re delighted to join forces with Paris Lees, Chris Sweeney and all at Hera Pictures to bring Paris’ fantastic debut book to BBC Three and iPlayer.

“Anyone who’s read What It Feels Like For A Girl will know what a hugely distinctive, surprising and moving work it is, and its journey to the BBC – adapted by Paris herself – sees the arrival of an exciting new voice in UK television.”

Further information including casting and a release date are to be announced.

