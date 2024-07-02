Girls Aloud’s reunion tour set to become ITV special

Girls Aloud are gearing up for a one-off ITV special after their spectacular reunion tour.

The cameras have been rolling on Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle, capturing their preparations and backstage moments.

While the focus has been on their electrifying performances, there’s a chance we’ll see some private moments too.

Fans might even get a glimpse of the emotional tributes to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021.

ITV bosses are considering several ways to present the final piece, according to The Sun.

There’s talk of showcasing backstage footage but also presenting the show as a polished set piece, similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

A source said: “Honouring their legacy and remembering Sarah is so important. However the finished product ends up, it will be a gorgeous piece of TV.”

Their tour ended with a grand finale in Liverpool on Sunday, however the group are set to play further one-off gigs this summer, including Brighton Pride in August.

Put together on the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, Girls Aloud enjoyed a string of successful albums and tours before splitting in 2013.

Marking 21 years since their formation, their new tour kicked off in May and saw them play arenas across the UK and Ireland, including five nights at London’s iconic O2 Arena.