Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir renewed for second series in 2024

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir is to return to Sky Arts for a second series.

The first series had the biggest series launch on Sky Arts this year so far.

A teaser of the upcoming second series shares: “Jim and Nancy, along with a host of exciting celebrity guests (to be announced at a later date), local artists and conservation experts, will be embarking on their second tour of the UK and Ireland, visiting a range of scenic locations to explore the local birdlife in their natural habitats.

“Once again, they will be taking on the challenge of creating artwork inspired by the regions they visit, the unique species they observe and the friendly faces they meet along the way.

“This series, their adventures will include visiting Chatsworth Estate to learn about the dippers, taking a trip to Battersea Power Station to spot an iconic pair of nesting peregrines and searching for puffins in their wild habitat of the Antrim Coast, plus much more.”

The second series of Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW in 2024.

The first series is available to watch now on Sky on Demand and NOW.

More on: Sky TV