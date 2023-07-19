Celebrity MasterChef 2023 start date and line up revealed for new series

Celebrity MasterChef is back for its new series for 2023 with a start date now confirmed.

The celebrity cookery competition returns this summer with a new line-up of comedy legends, world champion sporting heroes, multi award-winning musicians and stars of screen and stage.

Judges John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace will be back to put the celebs through their culinary spaces as the famous faces battle it out to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef 2023 winner.

Who of them has the palate and skill to chop, slice and sizzle their way to lifting the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy?

Celebrity MasterChef start date

Celebrity MasterChef will begin its new series with episodes on Wednesday, 2 August at 9PM, Thursday 3 August at 8PM and Friday, 4 August at 8:30PM.

You can also watch the show online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The full line up of celebs taking part include actor Amy Walsh, rapper and philanthropist Apl.de.Ap, drag artist Cheryl Hole, broadcaster and Love Island star Dani Dyer, TV presenter and entertainer Dave Benson Phillips and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Joining them are actor, singer and songwriter, Jamelia, actor James Buckley, musician Locksmith, Love Island’s Luca Bish, comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke, The Wanted musician Max George, TV personality Mica Ven, actor Michael Praed and radio broadcaster Remi Burgz.

Completing the line up for 2023 are TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, singer and former glamour model Sam Fox. comedian Shazia Mirza, award-winning comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian and opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans.

Who will be the next to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Lisa Snowdon?

As ever the celebs will first be split up for a series of weekly heats, concentrating on testing the celebrities’ abilities and whittling them down so only the very best go through to the final stages.

Returning challenges include Dinner Party Dish, Nostalgia Dish and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge also awaits the 2023 competitors.