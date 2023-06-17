Capital's Summertime Ball line up: Who's performing as concert comes to ITV

Capital’s Summertime Ball arrives on ITV1 and ITVX tonight – here’s who’s on the line up!

In a first, Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will broadcast on TV this weekend.

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, 17 June from 7PM.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp will host the show with a line up of hitmakers taking to the stage to perform.

Who’s on the line up?

Those performing include Anne-Marie, Sigala, Raye, Jess Glynne, Tom Grennan, Joel Corry and Mimi Webb.

Joining them are Zara Larsson, Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, ArrDee, Adam Lambert, Coi Leray, Ellie Goulding and Flo.

Jax Jones and Calvin Harris complete the line up.

Lewis Capaldi was due to perform but pulled out for medical reasons.

Speaking ahead of the event, host Roman said: “I mean it’s pretty amazing. It’s about time to be honest! We know that every time we’ve been able to put on this show, 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium are all enjoying it and having the best day of their life but it’s time to show the rest of the UK what we can do.

“I always think that, whenever I see other festivals or other shows on TV, I always think ours is better! It’s kind of like for me, this is what we do. It always gets bigger, it always gets better, more and more people are able to come see it and it’s just the best day.”

He added: “I want people, whoever is watching it, I want them to feel like they are there. It’s not just going to be a quick song and that’s it and onto the next one. You’ve got to see that buzz; you’ve got to feel the vibe that is in that stadium. It’s like nothing else.

“Everyone can see how great these artists really are, and how much people love them, and how much they want to entertain as well. And that’s what you get with Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, it’s not people going there to watch the artist, it’s the artist coming there to entertain the people and I think that really shows.”

Alongside the summertime ball, ITV will also air the Jingle Bell Ball later this year.

More on: ITV TV