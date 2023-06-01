A first look at season 2 of Domina has been revealed – here’s all you need to know.

Domina, an epic historical drama series which brings to life the power struggles of Ancient Rome from a different perspective; that of the women.

The Sky original series will return this summer on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

A teaser of the new episodes shares: “Domina Season Two chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome’s Imperial Family, from a rare female perspective. In its first season, Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her.

“Now, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.”

Domina expanded its cast this season with Benjamin Isaac (Holmes & Watson) joining in the role of Tiberius, Joelle (Dune, The School for Good and Evil) as Vipsania, and David Avery (Doctor Who, The Inbetweeners Movie) as young aristocrat Domitius.

Smutniak returns as series lead Livia Drusilla, alongside series regulars Matthew McNulty (Gaius Julius Caesar), Liah O’Prey (Julia), Ben Batt (Agrippa), Ewan Horrocks (Drusus), Claire Forlani (Octavia), Darrell D’Silva (Piso), Christine Bottomley (Scribonia), and Alais Lawson (Marcella).

The first season of Domina is currently available on Sky on Demand and NOW TV.

