For Her Sins cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

New drama For Her Sins has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new thrilling drama follows a woman who, on the surface, has it all.

A teaser shares: “With the pressures of modern life and a new friend secretly determined to create chaos, her world is set spiralling.

“Laura Conroy is a woman who has it all – a loving husband, two beautiful children and a successful career as a lawyer. But like most people, there are cracks in her perfect veneer.”

For Her Sins 2023 cast

Here’s who’s who on the cast of For Her Sins:

Jo Joyner plays Laura

Rachel Shenton plays Emily

Isla Jackson Ritchie plays Ms Price

Duncan Pow plays Rob

Romi Hyland-Rylands plays Eliza

Jade-Marie Joseph plays Rachel

Ansu Kabia plays Tom

Gerard Miller plays Liam

Erica Muscat plays Jane

Sean James Sutton plays Stuart

Watch For Her Sins on TV and online

For Her Sins broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Monday 5 June to Thursday 8 June inclusive at 9PM on Channel 5.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the Channel 5 website.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: “When Laura meets charming newcomer Emily in the school playground, they become fast friends. Laura’s husband Rob often works abroad, leaving a stressed Laura to deal with the children alone while juggling returning to work after the birth of their son.

“The beguiling, ever-helpful Emily is a real saviour in Laura’s eyes. However, all is not what it seems… Laura is unwittingly led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily sets about infiltrating her life and poisoning it from the inside.

“And she’s persuaded a journalist to help her take Laura down too. But why? Unknown to Laura, these two women are bound by a shared secret; one Laura has tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever and Emily is here to make sure this one is exposed, no matter the price.”