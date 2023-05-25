Dinosaur: New BBC comedy from Matlida Curtis and Ashley Storrie

The BBC has announced new comedy series Dinosaur, created by Matlida Curtis and Ashley Storrie.

Storrie will star in the six-part series as Nina.

A teaser shares: “Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s, adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. Yet when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honour, Nina is floored.

“Forced to reconcile with her sister’s impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means, leading to a surprising journey of self-discovery.”

The show will air on BBC Three, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer with a release date to be announced.

Outside the UK, the show will be available on Hulu in the US.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with our network colleagues and Hulu to bring this original comedy script to life. BBC Scotland has been supporting Ashley on her broadcasting journey for a number of years now with a variety of projects and we’re delighted to see her now taking a leading role in both a performance and writing capacity alongside Matilda.

“This series is another example of BBC Scotland’s commitment to developing Scottish talent and bringing it to mainstream audiences both across the UK and internationally. It’s an exciting project and we can’t wait to see it hit the screens.”

Executive Producers Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker for Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag, The Tourist) added: “We are so excited to be bringing this wonderful series to life with the BBC and Hulu. It is a joyful and hilarious comedy full of heart with a fresh perspective.

“Matilda and Ashley tell a heartfelt love story between two sisters that holds a mirror up to the inconsistencies of the neurotypical world. We can’t wait for Nina’s story to develop on screen.”

