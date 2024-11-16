Channel 4 has officially announced the return of its hit psychological drama The Couple Next Door.

Following the success of its record-breaking first series, the second chapter promises more intrigue, suspense, and the fallout of forbidden desires.

Series two introduces Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Sixth Commandment) as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts and Sam Palladio (Nashville, The Princess Switch) as her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob.

They are joined by Aggy K Adams (The Witcher, Greek Salad) as Mia, a mysterious new colleague, and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, One Piece) as Charlotte’s former flame Leo.

Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered, Not Going Out) reprises his role as Alan, the awkward cul-de-sac outsider whose connections to the drama run deeper than ever.

The series will continue to delve into the unsettling dynamics of suburban life, with relationships tested and boundaries crossed, all while building on the dark and delicious tone that captivated viewers in the first season.

The new series centres on Charlotte and Jacob, a high-flying couple juggling their demanding medical careers and seemingly idyllic marriage. Their lives are thrown into chaos when Mia moves into the house next door. Mia quickly infiltrates their professional and personal lives, gaining their trust—and then their intimacy.

As tensions simmer, Charlotte must also deal with the sudden reappearance of Leo, an old flame, while Mia’s murky past resurfaces, leaving a trail of secrets and danger in its wake. When patients at the hospital start dying under mysterious circumstances, the stakes rise, and Charlotte and Jacob must uncover the truth about who Mia really is.

Annabel Scholey said: “I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4’s The Couple Next Door. I was a big fan of series one and I am excited to be delving into David Allison’s gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew.”

Sam Palladio added: “I’m thrilled to join the amazing team at The Couple Next Door. The writing is brilliant, and the characters are incredibly challenging. I can’t wait to bring Jacob to life and explore this deeply complex role.”

The first series of The Couple Next Door became Channel 4’s biggest scripted streaming launch ever, with more than one million streams in the first week alone.

Filming is currently underway in Belgium, with transmission details to be announced soon.