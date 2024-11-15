ITV has officially commissioned a second series of the hit mystery thriller After the Flood, following its successful debut on ITV1 and ITVX.

Produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, the six-part drama will bring back its stellar cast, including Sophie Rundle, Philip Glenister, Lorraine Ashbourne, Nicholas Gleaves, and Matt Stokoe, for another gripping investigation.

BAFTA-nominated writer Mick Ford returns to helm the drama, which will once again follow newly promoted Detective Jo Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders).

SOPHIE RUNDLE as Joanna Marshall.

NICHOLAS GLEAVES as Sergeant Phil Mackie and TRIPTI TRIPURANENI as Deepa.

In this second series, Jo is thrust into a chilling murder case set against the backdrop of rising moorland fires and the threat of further flooding in the town of Waterside.

When a body is found in unusual circumstances, Jo faces not only the challenge of stopping a killer but also unravelling corruption within the town’s police force—and even her own family.

Sophie Rundle said: “I am thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions. I can’t wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective.”

Reprising their roles alongside Rundle are Philip Glenister (Life on Mars, Belgravia) as Jack Radcliffe, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal) as Jo’s mother Molly, Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising) as Sergeant Phil Mackie and Matt Stokoe (The Bodyguard, The Hunt For Raoul Moat) as Jo’s husband Pat.

This second chapter will also continue to explore the dynamics between Jo and her family, with secrets threatening to unravel relationships in the most unexpected ways.

The series is co-produced with BritBox International, which will stream the drama in North America, Australia, and the Nordics.

Robert Schildhouse, President of BritBox North America, commented: “Anchored by Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee’s production expertise, Mick Ford’s moving writing, and Sophie Rundle’s compelling performance, we know BritBox viewers will be captivated by the new season.”

Filming is set to begin next year in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire, promising atmospheric landscapes to match the story’s dark and tense tone.

The new series of After the Flood will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and BritBox in select regions.