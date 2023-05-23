The Madame Blanc Mysteries renewed for third series on Channel 5

Crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries has been renewed for a third series on Channel 5.

Series creator Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Mount Pleasant) reprises her role of Jean White and again joins forces with Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless), who returns as Gloria Beaushaw, to co-write the series.

The new seven-part series will see renowned and respected antiques dealer, Jean White, return with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire.

Day 1 Clapperboard. Credit: Jake Rollins

The show will return in Christmas 2023 with a one-off special before new episodes in 2024.

Also reprising their roles for the third series are Steve Edge (Starlings, Murder They Hope, Maxine) as Dom Hayes, Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours, The Green Green Grass) as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, My Dinner With Hervé, Death In Paradise) as Chief of Police André Caron.

They’ll be joined by Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick having first made an appearance appearance in the series 2 Christmas special.

Further casting for series three is to be announced.

Sally Lindsay concludes: “We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the sunshine and giving you another mystery packed series of Madame Blanc. I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures. See you in St. Victoire!”

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+, added: “Audiences have opened their hearts to the world of Sainte Victoire in series one and two with its wonderful characters and bafflingly high murder rate. I can’t wait to see what Sally and Sue come up with for the third series.”

Outside the UK, the series is available on Acorn TV.