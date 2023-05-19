Eurovision stars break UK chart records with four top ten hits

Four Eurovision songs have made the top ten of the official UK charts this week.

Fresh from last Saturday’s contest in Liverpool, tracks from Swedish winner Loreen, Finland’s runner up Käärijä, the UK’s Mae Muller and Norway’s Alessandra have all cracked the top tier of the Official Singles Chart.

The Official Charts Company says it’s the most Eurovision entries in the Official Chart Top 10 simultaneously ever.

Sweden’s Loreen performing at Eurovision. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Sweden’s Loreen, who made history by becoming the first woman to win the contest twice, ranks at Number 2 with her track Tattoo. It outperforms her 2012 winning song Euphoria, which peaked at Number 3.

Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha is at Number 6 while the UK’s very own Mae Muller is up to Number 9 with I Wrote A Song. Alessandra’s Queen of Kings rounds off the tracks at Number 10.

Finland’s Käärijä performs Cha Cha Cha at Eurovision. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Loreen said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that’ve been with me since day one. The UK’s become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me. Thank you for being a part of the journey. Together, we’ve created history.”

Käärija added: “This feels amazing. I’m just a normal guy from Finland! I made a song and people love it, I’m very grateful for that. Making it to the UK Top 10 is just crazy. I know it’s not easy to get there, especially with a Finnish song. To all my UK fans, I want to say thank you for all your love and support. I hope I can come back someday and do my own show there!”

Meanwhile Mae said: “Thank you so much for all the support, I cannot thank you guys enough. It could not have happened without you, without the UK getting behind me. It’s been a weird couple of days, but this has just been such an amazing end to my Eurovision journey. I’m so, so grateful.

“My first Top 10! This is a big deal, I can’t lie. It’s just the beginning. I love you so much!”

The last time more than one Eurovision track made the top 10 was back in 1982 when Germany’s Nicole went to Number 1 with A Little Peace followed by UK entry Bardo’s One Step Further at Number 2.