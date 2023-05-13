Eurovision 2023 results: UK finish second from last as Sweden win

The Eurovision 2023 results are in but where did the UK entry finish tonight?

This year saw the Eurovision Song Contest hosted in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Ukraine.

The live final tonight saw Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina host the live final from the Liverpool Arena.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 hosts Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Mae Muller represented the UK with her track I Wrote A Song, co-written with Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole.

She finished last in 25th spot (out of 26) tonight with a total of 24 points.

Mal had a total of 15 points from the juries of the 37 countries involved, and 9 points from viewers across Europe (and Australia and the Rest Of The World), leaving him bottom of the leaderboard.

The UK got points from the juries of Ukraine (4 points), Finland (4 points), Sweden (4 points), Ireland (2 points), Denmark (1 point)

The result was the opposite of last year’s contest where Sam Ryder finished in second place with his song Space Man.

The winner of the competition was Sweden, who scored a total of 583 points from juries and viewers.

Loreen and her song Tattoo were the favourites for victory heading into the competition and the result sees her make history as the first woman ever to win the contest twice.

Finland finished as runners up with 526 points while Israel completed the top three with 362 points.

Meanwhile Germany were the only country to score worse than UK, finishing in last place with 18 points.

Catherine Tate was our spokesperson, delivering the UK’s jury results live in Liverpool.

The Eurovision Song Contest will return next year. The show is broadcast live on the BBC in the UK.