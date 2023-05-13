Who won Eurovision 2023? From the Eurovision winner 2023 to the last placed finisher, here’s all you need to know.

Tonight saw qualifying acts from week’s semi-finals join performers from the Big Five – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom – as well as reigning winners Ukraine to sing in the grand final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Broadcast live from Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, the live show was hosted by Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 hosts Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Mae Muller represented the UK with her song I Wrote A Song. She finished in 25th spot – second from last place – once the scores were tallied in full, with a total of 24 points from the juries and public of other countries.

But who won and where did everyone else rank?

Eurovision 2023 results: Who won?

The Eurovision 2023 winner of the competition was Sweden’s Loreen and her song Tattoo, which scored 340 points from juries and 243 points from viewers.

They were the favourites from the outset and so their victory was not much of a surprise.

Finland finished second with 526 and Israel third with 362 points.

Meanwhile, for the UK, Mae had a total of 15 points from the juries and 9 points from viewers, leaving her second last in the rankings.

It was a big drop from last year where Sam Ryder was runner up with his song Space Man.

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all the participating countries voted after the 26 finalists had each performed live

Once the voting window closed, spokespersons in all countries announced their jury points live on air.

Next, viewers’ points from all the countries were combined and added to the jury votes, revealed from the lowest to the highest, to determine the final leaderboard.

Eurovision airs in the UK on BBC One.