Big Fat Quiz returns to Channel 4 with Sports themed special

Big Fat Quiz will return to Channel 4 this month with a sporting special.

In a new spin-off from the traditional yearly special, the Big Fat Quiz of Sport will see Jimmy Carr return to host the ultimate night of sports-themed trivia.

As ever, Jimmy will put a panel of top celebrity teams to test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Jimmy Carr hosts Big Fat Quiz of Sport

The celebrities taking part are Roisin Conaty, Judi Love, Joel Dommett, Dane Baptiste, Kerry Godliman and Tom Allen.

The Big Fat Quiz Of Sport will air on Channel 4 on Sunday, 14 May at 9PM.

A teaser shares: “Why did Paula Radcliffe apologise to the nation? What sports have been played on the moon? What did Muhammad Ali trademark? And do Roisin Conaty, Judi Love, Joel Dommett, Dane Baptiste, Kerry Godliman and Tom Allen have any idea of the answers to those questions?

“Jimmy Carr hosts a big fat night of pointless sports trivia, with Charles Dance, some inimitable performances from the kids of Mitchell Brook Primary School, and a whole host of celebrity question setters.”

You’ll also be able to watch online via All 4.

Past episodes of The Big Fat Quiz are available to watch now via channel4.com