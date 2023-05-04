Katie Price's Mucky Mansion TV show 'faces axe on Channel 4'

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion TV series is reportedly facing the axe on Channel 4.

First airing last year the show followed the media personality as she gives her 19-room mansion a makeover.

A brand new second series began earlier in 2023 but reports claim the show may not be back for more episodes.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It seems that the novelty value of seeing inside Katie’s house has worn off and the numbers haven’t been great for series two.

“It looks like the programme has now run its course – certainly on Channel 4 as the execs aren’t too keen on a third run at the show at the moment.”

For now all episodes of the show are available to watch online via All 4 here.

A teaser for latest series shares: “Katie Price is back renovating even more of her crumbling mucky mansion. Having already made some progress in the house, she still has a mountain to climb to turn it into her dream family home.

“This time, Katie sets her sights on an ambitious five-room revamp of the top floor, turning it into her own little haven including a new bedroom, a cinema room and a lounge. As well as renovating her home, Katie also opens up about threats she’s been receiving on social media.

“Plus, there’s a surprise in store when Katie calls in pest control to remove a giant wasp nest living in her storage container.”