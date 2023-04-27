Neil Morrissey, James Buckley and Fay Ripley are to star in a new Channel 5 drama.

Thriller The Hoard from Seven Seas Films will begin filming in the UK this month.

The four-part primetime series will star Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Unforgotten), James Buckley (The Inbetweeners, White Gold) and Fay Ripley (Cold Feet, Suspects).

A teaser shares: “The Hoard is the story of keen detectorist Martin (Morrissey) and his wheeler dealer soon to be son-in-law Ashley (Buckley) who, while on a boys bonding trip in the idyllic fields of rural Somerset, discover a hoard of buried Saxon treasure worth millions.

“Legally, they should declare it, but Ashley spots an opportunity to look after number one, and as pressures are building at home with his wife Anne (Ripley), straight arrow Martin can’t help but have his head turned. It’s tempting.

“If they sell it on the black market, they could be set for life and Ashley has the connections to make it happen. But with a hoard this good, could it really be that easy? After all, they might not be the only ones out for its spoils.”

Neil Morrissey said: “I’m delighted to be joining this project alongside the wonderful James Buckley and Fay Ripley. Martin is a character that most people will relate to, he’s a normal guy with a relatively happy life. But when he’s suddenly presented with this opportunity of a lifetime, there’s no telling what he might be capable of. I can’t wait to explore just how far he’s willing to go.”

James Buckley added: “I’m so excited to start filming The Hoard with this great cast and crew. Ashley is a guy who’s confident in his convictions, despite some questionable morals, but I have a feeling he might have bitten off more than he can chew with this one.”

The Hoard is expected to air on Channel 5 later in 2023.

It is the latest drama for the broadcaster, joining titles including Love Rat, The Good Ship Murder, The Inheritance, For Her Sins (previously Under Her Skin), Blindspot, Black Cab and All Creatures Great and Small.