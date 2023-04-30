The Windsors series four coming to Channel 4 following Coronation Special

The Windsors has been officially confirmed for a fourth series on Channel 4.

Fresh from its one-off Coronation Special, new episodes of the hit royal sitcom are on the way.

A teaser for the upcoming new series shares: “With Charles now on the throne, he can finally be the sort of hands-on King he always dreamt of being.

“It starts with him extending the half hour Audience with the PM to an all-afternoon brainstorming session, and quickly escalates to him demanding a place in the cabinet. But is a resurgent monarchy exactly what a politically divided nation wants? Or will he end up going the same way as Charles I?

“Meanwhile Wills’ investiture as Prince of Wales is thrown off course when he has a bromance with an ardent Welsh nationalist. Meghan and Harry save the day when New Zealand threaten to pull out of the Commonwealth.

“And Beatrice and Eugenie travel back in time and by mistake change the order of succession.”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now, past series and the Coronation special are available to watch online via Channel 4 online here.

The series, a parody of the British royal family, originally made its premiere in 2016 and last aired in 2020 with its third series.

Those making up the cast include Harry Enfield as Charles with Hugh Skinner as Wills, Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Harry, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan, Anna Morris as Sophie Essex and Vicki Pepperdine as Anne.

The most recent Coronation Special also introduced Amit Shah as Rishi Sunak.

The Windsors airs on Channel 4.