Bring The Drama: New BBC show to follow search for UK's next acting superstar

A new six-part series on the BBC will follow the search for the country’s next big acting superstar.

Provisionally titled Bring The Drama, contestants will have the opportunity to be seen by some of the UK’s leading casting directors and talent agents.

Up for grabs is the chance of representation with a top agent and a potential big break with a role in a BBC drama.

The BBC share: “The series will find and develop untapped acting talent that represents the UK today, from all kinds of backgrounds, who love to act, but who have never had the chance to realise their dream.

“The successful candidates will benefit from an intense acting experience with leading industry mentors, from casting directors to writers and celebrated stars.

“TV drama is experiencing a golden age and the UK is at the epicentre of an explosion of shows of exceptional quality. This timely series gives exciting new talent the opportunity to learn about the industry, working with scripts and sets from some of our favourite British dramas, with the help of some of the country’s most successful TV talent.

“The programme will use and celebrate British drama as a way of offering our unsung talent an introduction to the real world of screen acting. The series ends with a dramatic final showcase with the winner securing the chance of representation by a top agent and a role on screen in a BBC drama.”

Applications to take part in the BBC Two series are open now.

A start date and further details will be revealed in due course.

Clare Mottershead, BBC Commissioning Editor, Factual & Events, said: “British TV actors are among the best in the world, but there’s still plenty of undiscovered talent waiting for their big break.

“In this entertaining and revealing new competition, we’re scouring the UK to find our next acting superstars, as we put them through their paces behind the scenes of some of Britain’s biggest and best loved dramas.”

