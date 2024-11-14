Taskmaster announces celebrity line-up for New Year Treat special

Taskmaster fans are in for a festive treat this New Year as five celebrities gear up to take on the show’s infamous challenges in a one-off Taskmaster’s New Year Treat special.

Hosts Alex Horne and Greg Davies will welcome a diverse line-up of famous faces from sports, science, music, finance, and acting for an evening packed with laughs and surprises.

The eclectic line-up for this year’s New Year Treat includes:

David James MBE – England and Liverpool football legend known for his skill between the posts and charisma off the pitch

– England and Liverpool football legend known for his skill between the posts and charisma off the pitch Professor Hannah Fry – Mathematician and science presenter who brings her brainpower from academia to Taskmaster’s bizarre challenges

– Mathematician and science presenter who brings her brainpower from academia to Taskmaster’s bizarre challenges Melanie Blatt – Singer-songwriter and member of the iconic UK girl group All Saints

– Singer-songwriter and member of the iconic UK girl group All Saints Martin Lewis CBE – Money-saving expert and founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, beloved for his financial advice and quick wit

– Money-saving expert and founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, beloved for his financial advice and quick wit Sue Johnston OBE – Acclaimed actor known for her roles in The Royle Family and Brookside

These well-known personalities will compete for the coveted golden eyebrows, a unique Taskmaster prize only Greg Davies can bestow, as they navigate the series of unconventional, inventive, and hilarious challenges.

Taskmaster, originally created by Alex Horne, sees Greg Davies as the ultimate “Taskmaster” and Alex Horne as his loyal assistant.

Together, they present a series of increasingly surreal challenges that test contestants’ wits, creativity, and problem-solving skills. This festive one-off episode will be no different, promising plenty of festive cheer mixed with Taskmaster’s signature offbeat humour.

Since its inception, Taskmaster has grown into a cultural phenomenon, producing 170 episodes in the UK alone.

Originally launched on Dave, the show moved to Channel 4 as part of a landmark six-season deal in 2020, which has since been renewed for another six seasons.

Transmission details for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will be confirmed in due course.