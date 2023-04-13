A first look has been revealed for the brand new series of For The Love Of Dogs with the late Paul O’Grady.

Filmed before his sudden and unexpected death last month, the show returns to ITV1 for new episodes from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

In the first episode, Paul falls head over heels with a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life changing surgery on her back legs.

He also meets a lab cross who’s totally obsessed with water and keeps flooding her kennel, and helps a terrified bichon frise, who was found wandering around a forest, become less scared of the world.

You can watch a first look clip below…

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on tonight at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

As always as well as watching on TV you’ll be able to catch up online via ITVX.

First airing in 2012, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs follows the work of the staff of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

In each episode, Paul meets the animals in their care and those going out of the way to help them.

Tragically, Paul passed away aged 67 in March. As a tribute, ITV aired one-off special For the Love of Paul O’Grady in April.

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.

“All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”